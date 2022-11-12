Fair’ elections only solution to crisis: Imran

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he has been raising since the past six months is to announce an early date for free and fair general elections in the country.

“The only way forward from here is to hold early fair [and] free elections,” said PTI chairman in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. According to details, CM Mahmood met PTI Chairman Imran Khan here in Lahore and inquired about health.

The two leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and long march arrangements in KP. CM Mahmood also informed Imran Khan about long march security. On the occasion, the former PM directed the KP chief minister to mobilise party workers for the party’s ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced members who will be leading simultaneous caravans from three separate locations in the country.

According to the issued tweet, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading the march in Lala Musa while Pervez Khattak will lead in KP.

It added that the convoy led by Asad Umar at Jhang will reach Rawalpindi in a few days after passing through Faisalabad and Sargodha. PTI General Secretary Asad Umar has reached Shorkot in Jhang district to lead the long march rally.

PTI’s official Twitter account shared photographs of him interacting with supporters there. PTI leader Asad Umar has said the “Haqeeqi Azadi” is not just former prime minister Imran Khan’s “war” and that the “people of the country are also an equal part of it.” Addressing a rally in Jhang, the ex-planning minister urged the supporters of Imran to stand by their party leader during the current struggle.

During his speech in Jhang, Asad Umar stated that Imran Khan believes the next COAS should be appointed based on merit.

Further, he slammed the PML-N leaders “sitting in London, making decisions for Pakistan”. Referring to Nawaz Sharif, he said that the leaders were seeking advice from “a thief who fled the country”. Responding to a question, Asad said that the PTI had not “started a war to come into power”, and highlighted the party’s successes including the victory by a great lead in the Punjab elections on July 15.