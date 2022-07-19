Faisal felicitates PTI leadership on victory in Punjab by-polls

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur has heartily congratulated the chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, its central leaders, candidates-elect and party workers on the splendid and decisive victory of PTI in the Punjab by-elections.

He said that this historical success is actually the victory of Imran Khan’s narrative that got popularity among people. “Now this tsunami of public awareness will wash away the imported government as well”, he said adding that these criminal rulers will also be made accountable for every injustice, cruelty.

The Chief Election Commissioner has also lost public trust by supporting the PMLN government, so he must resign immediately now, he demanded.

In his remarks on the elections results, the Minister fully agreed with the argument of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that the by-election of Punjab is not a change, but a precursor to revolution in the country. He said it has been proved that after Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of entire country are with Imran Khan and will make a clean sweep in the next general elections.

The politics of a dozen parties of PDM has been buried for good and the hypocrisy and dishonesty of all their heads and leaders have been fully exposed to the nation, he added. He said that it has also been proven that these so-called rulers are not anxious for the people but to steal the pleasures of governance as they need power to loot public exchequer with both hands and hide their crimes, for which they even do not hesitate to use all kinds of illegitimate tactics, including rigging the elections, seeking the help of the army and foreign forces, and even becoming the instruments to nefarious foreign designs.

He said that such dead-conscience politicians are in fact a stigma in the name of politics, whose which-hunt has already been started at the public level because Imran Khan has created the spirit of the people to get rid of slavery, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that after the establishment of our government in Punjab, the first ever demand of the people will be that the previous illegitimate Punjab government should be held to the strictest accountability and its every injustice should be accounted for, even the salaries and privileges of all its cabinet members should be recovered.

Such a treatment should also be done with the imported governments after the general elections so that the difference between crime and politics becomes clear, the so-called criminal politicians are made an example for others and the dirty tendencies of illegal tactics are completely eliminated from national politics, he said adding that only then the nation will be on the path of development in real sense.