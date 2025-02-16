Faisal Mosque terror threat: US issues security alert for its citizens

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The American Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in the capital city in view of perceived security threats.

In response to the potential security threat, the US Embassy in Islamabad has prohibited US government employees from travelling to Faisal Mosque until further notice.

Security advisory for US citizens

The US embassy has urged its citizens in Pakistan to take precautionary measures, including:

Avoiding the Faisal Mosque area.

Exercising caution and leaving immediately if they find themselves near large gatherings or demonstrations.

Reviewing personal security plans.

Monitoring local media for updates.

Keeping a low profile and remaining aware of their surroundings.

Carrying identification at all times and cooperating with local authorities.

Referring to the Country Security Report for Pakistan.

The US Embassy claims that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has issued threats against Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.