Faisal Raza Abidi remanded in two-day police custody

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday has handed over former senator Faisal Raza Abidi into the police’s custody for two days.

According to reports, Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi was hearing a case filed a day earlier by the secretariat police against Faisal Raza Abidi and he granted physical remand of Abidi’s in a case that includes terror charges.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court rejected former senator Faisal Raza Abidi’s petition to dismiss terror charges against him.

While hearing the plea, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the judiciary and chief justice were being openly threatened.

