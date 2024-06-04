Faisal Vawda refuses to say sorry over his anti-judiciary outburst

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Senator Faisal Vawda on Tuesday refused to say sorry over his anti-judiciary rant in the contempt of court case.

In contempt of court case, Senator Faisal Vawda submitted a reply in the Supreme Court. Vawda, in his reply, said alleged contempt of court case accused (Vawda) respected the court and could not even think of undermining dignity of the court in anyway.

He further said in his reply, “In accused’s opinion image of the court should be unblemished in the eyes of the public. Solution to all the problems of Pakistan lies in an active and dynamic judicial system.”

Recently, the senator maintained, the chief justice said court must own and accept its mistakes.

The senator further said purpose of his press conference was not aimed at insulting the judiciary, rather he held the presser for the good of the country. He said the court should observe restraint in proceeding with contempt of court issues.

Vawda, in his reply, requested the Supreme Court to withdraw its contempt of court notice.

It should be noted that Senator Vawda also submitted transcripts of the speeches of PTI’s Raoof Hasan, JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the reply.