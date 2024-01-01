Faisal Vawda urges political forces to respect PTI’s political mandate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has voiced serious concerns over threats to the life of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, urging respect for his political mandate.

He warned of alleged plans to politicize his death, stating, “There is a scheme to exploit the founder’s demise for political gains over the next 40 years.”

Vawda highlighted the need for fairness in political discourse, emphasizing that “the label of terrorism has been unjustly applied to many political parties.”

Turning his attention to Karachi, Vawda commended Mustafa Kamal’s tenure as mayor and expressed gratitude towards the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). “I hold no ulterior motives behind my visit to the MQM center,” he clarified.

On the national front, he acknowledged economic improvements under the current trajectory but warned against disruptions. “Pakistan cannot afford sit-ins or injustice to its people at this juncture,” he stressed.

Calling for political harmony, Vawda urged all parties to respect one another’s mandates, saying, “Mutual acceptance and collaboration are essential for the nation’s progress.”