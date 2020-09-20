Pic20-016 FAISALABAD: Sep20- Gipsy children are sleeping on donkey cart at Canal Road. ONLINE PHOTO by Haji Ibrahim

FAISALABAD: Gipsy children are sleeping on donkey cart at Canal Road.

The Frontier Post / September 20, 2020
