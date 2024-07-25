Faisalabad top of the list among 100 exporters

FAISALABAD (APP): Faisalabad excelled in national exports by contributing 31pc from amongst the top 100 exporters of the country.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) spokesperson said that Interloop Limited topped with exports of over Rs.147 billion in the list of top exporters published officially.

Among other leading exporters belonging to Faisalabad also include Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Private Limited, Al Karam Textile Mills (Private) Limited, Klash Pvt LTD, Masood Textile Mills Limited, Kamal Limited, Riaz Textile Mills (Private) Limited, Diamond Fabrics Limited, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) LTD, J.K spinning Mills Limited, Akhtar Textile Industries (Pvt) LTD, Beacon Impex (Private) Limited, Master Textile Mills Limited, Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited, M.K. Sons (Pvt) Limited, Arshad Corporation (Private) Limited, Kay & Emms (Pvt) Limited, The Crescent Textile Mills Limited and Kamal Textiles (Private) Limited.

These exporters collectively contributed over Rs.867 billion in the national exports.