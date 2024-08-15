Faiz Hameed taken into military custody as court martial proceeding begins: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The process of Field General Court Marital has been initiated against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former spymaster, after military took him into custody.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: “Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)”.

Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, it added.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act after retirement have also been established.

In April this year, the Pakistan Army had constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by a major general to probe the allegations that Mr Hameed had misused his authority. The allegations were leveled by the owner of the Top City housing society in a petition filed by him in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2023.

The petitioner had alleged that his Top City office and house were raided at the behest of Faiz Hameed on May 12, 2017 when various valuable items, including gold, diamonds and cash were seized from his house by the officials.

He claimed that Gen Faiz also met him following the raid and assured him of resolving the matter and returning some of the seized items.

The petitioner alleged that 4.67 kilogrammes of gold and cash weren’t returned to him despite assurance.

courtesy : dunya news