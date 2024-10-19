Faizabad woman creates jobs for 50 With handicrafts workshop

FAIZABAD (TOLOnews): A woman in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, has created employment opportunities for about 50 other women by establishing a handicrafts workshop.

Rahela Aslami says she started this workshop with the goal of supporting and empowering women.

According to her, carpet weaving, tailoring, tablecloth weaving, traditional embroidery, and decorative stitching are among the crafts the women work on in this workshop.

Rahela Aslami said: “Fifty people work here; 10 in rug weaving, 8 in tailoring, 8 in decorative stitching, 6 in quilting, and 8 in neckline embroidery.” The women trainees at this workshop are calling for financial support from authorities and aid organizations.

Khadija, one of the trainees, said: “Our request of the Islamic Emirate is to help us so we can work here and progress.”

Mah Begum, another trainee, said: “We are happy that this workshop has been set up, and we can work here.” The Badakhshan Department of Industry and Commerce also pledged support for such initiatives.

Samaruddin Rahmani, manager of Enterprise Affairs of the Department of Industry and Commerce in Badakhshan, said: “Institutions are cooperating in this regard. Widows and women in need have found work. This is a good industry, and the Department of Industry and Commerce supports such sectors.”

According to the Badakhshan Department of Industry and Commerce, currently, over a thousand women are engaged in commercial activities in the capital and districts of this province, and this number is increasing.