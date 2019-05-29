Fake accounts case: Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to appear before NAB today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog has summoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Zardari in fake accounts case on May 29.

Bilawal will appear before accountability watchdog in Park Lane case while Asif Zardari will answer Bureau’s questions in Sindh government’s illegal contracts case.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari have decided to arrive at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office for appearance on Wednesday in the form of rally.

According to details, the party leaders and workers have been directed to gather outside Zardari House at 9 am on Wednesday for the departure.

On the other hand, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked government for strict security measures on the occasion of PPP leaders’ arrival at Bureau’s office.