Fake accounts case: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah again apologizes from NAB appearance

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday has once again apologized from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake accounts case.

According to report, CM Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to the NAB Rawalpindi and took the stance that he received a delayed NAB notice for appearance before the NAB in Rawalpindi on September 24.

Murad Ali Shah asked the anti-corruption watchdog to forward a questionnaire regarding the case. Let it be known that the NAB had directed the Sindh CM to bring Dadu and Thatta Sugar Mills’ record with him.

It is pertinent here to mention that Murad Ali Shah had skipped NAB Karachi appearance in fake accounts and mega money laundering cases on September 17.