Fake accounts case: Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted to Adiala Jail from a hospital late on Sunday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader, who was arrested in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case, had been admitted to Polyclinic where she had reportedly been diagnosed with a gastric disorder.



Talpur’s arrest drew condemnation from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who in a statement shared on Twitter, questioned what law permitted shifting of a woman prisoner to jail at midnight against the advice of the doctors.



“Shifting of Faryal Talpur to jail on Eid is part of political victimisation,” Bilawal continued. “Our traditions and culture, along with the laws, have been [crushed] in Naya Pakistan.”



“Imran Khan, at a time when occupied Kashmir is under a lockdown, is busy with political victimisation,” he added.

The PPP chairman along with his sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari had earlier visited Polyclinic to inquire after his aunt’s health.

