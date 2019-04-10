Fake accounts case: IHC extends Zardari, Faryal interim bails till April 29

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till April 29 in fake accounts case, on Wednesday.

According to details, a divisional bench of the court comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard petitions filed by the former president and Talpur through their lawyers.

As the hearing underway, Justice Amir Farooq asked Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Deputy Prosecutor of NAB, when would be the NAB submit its response.

The prosecutor told the NAB would submit its response by Thursday.

Giving NAB three-day time to submit its response, the court inquired how many inquires were being carried out against Asif Zardari in which the PPP leader has not been summoned yet.

He informed the court that the former president was facing three inquiries and two investigations.

He said he was unaware of the reports being run by the media.

After the brief hearing on the applications of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, the court extended interim bail till April 29.

During the previous hearing, the court had approved the interim bail of PPP leaders till April 10.