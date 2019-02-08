Fake accounts case: NAB submits progress report in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted its progress report over fake bank accounts case in Supreme Court of Pakistan, on Friday.

According to reports, four teams of NAB have been departed to Karachi to collect evidence from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation Department and State Bank of Pakistan. The sources told that notices will soon be sent to the parties in the case.

Earlier today, Sindh government filed a review petition regarding fake bank accounts case in the apex court.

The government pleaded the court to review paragraphs 29-35 and 37 of the January 7 judgment, adding that verbal directives to remove the names of Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from Exit Control List (ECL) were issued.

The reference should be filed in Karachi for the transparency of the case, the petition requested.

Money laundering case

On December 24, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed on the apex court’s orders to probe into the alleged money-laundering case, presented its 128-page final report to the court which included recommendations for filing 16 NAB references.

The report had mentioned that 29 fake accounts were identified by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which laundered Rs42 billion, however, the team further discovered 11,500 bank accounts of 924 account holders, 59 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and 24,500 Cash Transactions Reports (CTRs).

All of these details were scrutinized, besides the loan profile of 924 individuals.

Later, the court had ordered Zardari to submit his reply by December 31, however, during the previous hearing extended his and his sister s interim bail till January 7.

On September 6, the SC had formed a JIT to probe into alleged mega money laundering of Rs42 billion channeled through fake bank accounts in three banks.