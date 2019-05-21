Fake bank accounts case: Court adjourns hearing till May 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari along with his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an accountability court in fake bank accounts case, on Tuesday.

According to details, Accountability court judge Arshad Malik heard the case against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and his sister and other accused in the case.

Hussain Lawai and Talha Raza were also presented before the court, while other accused, Anwar Majeed and Ghani Majeed were not showed up before the court.

At the outset of the hearing an exemption plea was filed by Abdul Ghani Majeed through his counsel over worsening health issues.

Farooq H. Naek raised reservation over presenting Hussain Lawai, handcuffed in the court and termed it as against the law.

Later his handcuffs were removed on the orders of the AC judge.

Lawai and Talha Raza’s counsel in his supporting arguments seeking bail for his clients said, they were arrested by the FIA and pleaded the court to release them against submission of surety bonds, as he is cooperating in the probe.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor opposed their bail pleas and said the case has been transferred to them by the FIA and investigation was underway.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the court turned down bail pleas of Hussain Lawai and Talha Raza.

The court showing resentment over non production of Anwar Majeed and Ghani Majeed, issued a show cause notice to Sindh’s chief secretary and jail superintendent.

Later, the hearing was deferred till May 30.

Strict security measures were made during the court appearance of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused in the reference. Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have already recorded their statement before NAB’s investigation team on March 20