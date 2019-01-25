Fake bank accounts case: Faryal objects to discussion on JIT report in SHC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and MNA Faryal Talpur’s lawyer on Friday has objected to the submission of a Joint Investigation Team’s report on fake bank accounts case in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to reports, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar headed a bench of SHC and it was hearing a petition seeking disqualification of the PPP leader for allegedly concealing her UAE based Iqama in her assets declaration before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that it had been proven in the JIT report that Ms Talpur siphoned off billions of rupees abroad using the names of her front men.

“Faryal Talpur sent money abroad through illegal transactions,” he alleged.

He alleged that the PPP MNA didn’t disclose her UAE work permit which is counted as an asset.

“JIT report shouldn’t be brought into discussion here,” Farooq H Naek, who representing the PPP leader, said while objecting to the counsel’s arguments. “The document which has been clipped with the petition should be discussed only.”

At this, Justice Mazhar questioned as to why the JIT report couldn’t be discussed here? “We will decide the case as per laws,” he asserted.

The hearing was adjourned till Feb 1 when the petitioner’s lawyer will pick up the arguments where he left off today.