Fake bank accounts case: NAB summons Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on June 4

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday has summoned Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on June 4 in fake bank accounts and solar light cases.

According to detail, the anti-corruption watchdog has written a letter to Islamabad police for security arrangements of the CM during the appearance.

It is to be mentioned here that it will be second appearance of Sindh CM before the NAB in these cases.