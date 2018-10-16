Fake bank accounts cases: Zardari, Faryal Talpur appear before banking court

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, appeared before a banking court on Tuesday in a fake bank accounts case.

According to reports, Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s three sons, Zulqurnain, Ali and Nimr, also appeared before the court in Karachi.

The case was adjourned till November 13 as the judge hearing it is on holiday.

The banking court had ordered all those named in the case to appear before it today. Former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Hussain Lotha are also suspects in the case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Zardari, Talpur and Majeed’s three sons have been granted bail in the case.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

