Fake bank accounts: NAB summons Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla on Monday

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Saturday has summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on December 9.

According to reports, PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla has been directed to appear before the anti-graft body for investigation regarding fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Sukkur has extended the judicial remand of another senior PPP leader Khurshid Shah for five days in assets beyond income case.

The court has directed to produce Khusheed Shah before it on December 12 again.