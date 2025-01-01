‘Fake Islamic card’: Ducky Bhai slams critics targeting Rajab Butt

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Popular YouTuber Ducky Bhai has voiced his support for fellow content creator Rajab Butt – who is facing significant backlash over the launch of his perfume, ‘295’.

Rajab Butt – who enjoys a substantial following on YouTube with over six million subscribers – came under fire after the release of his fragrance ‘295’.

Critics argue that the title alludes to Sections 295-A and 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which deal with offences related to blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments.

In response to the uproar, an FIR was registered against him in Lahore, citing provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and accusations of violating religious sanctities.

Rajab Butt’s apology and Umrah visit

Following the controversy, Rajab Butt left Pakistan and performed Umrah, where he issued a public apology in front of the Kaaba. In a video statement, he insisted that he had no intention of offending religious sentiments, stating, “My life, property, parents, children, and every drop of blood are devoted to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). I swear that I did not do anything intentionally.”

He further requested religious scholars, the Punjab government, and Pakistan’s security institutions to intervene in the matter and provide him with justice. “I had mentioned in my vlog that the number 295 was falsely imposed on me, but a fatwa was issued against me by omitting the word ‘false’,” he explained, reiterating his innocence.

Ducky Bhai comes to Rajab’s defense

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Ducky Bhai, a well-known YouTuber, addressed the controversy when asked about his stance. He dismissed the allegations against Rajab Butt as baseless and criticized those spearheading the campaign against him.

“Rajab did not do anything against religion,” he asserted, adding that the YouTuber was being unfairly targeted. He went on to criticize the individuals calling for Rajab’s punishment, stating, “These people are not even religious; they are merely using religion as a tool to push their agenda.”

Expressing solidarity with Rajab Butt, Ducky Bhai reassured him, saying, “Rajab! We are here for you, don’t feel stressed. May Allah never let it come to a point where you have to leave Pakistan or live in hiding. Stay safe.”

Legal proceedings against Rajab Butt

The case against Rajab Butt was registered at Nishtar Colony Police Station in Lahore. The FIR accuses him of hurting religious sentiments and allegedly violating Section 295-C of the PPC. According to the complainant, Rajab Butt’s statements in a video disrespected religious sanctities and warranted strict legal action.

The controversy has reignited debates over the interpretation and application of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, with many arguing that such laws are frequently misused to target individuals based on personal vendettas rather than genuine religious concerns.

Courtesy: Samaa News