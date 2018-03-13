Fake lady doctor arrested from Jinnah Hospital

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Police in Karachi arrested a fake doctor from Gynecology Ward of largest health facility of province.

“Police have arrested the fake women doctor from Gynecology ward of the Jinnah Hospital,” Superintendent Police Tauqeer Naeem told The Frontier Post, adding a case has also been registered.

Police official said that fake doctor, named Ayesha, who is matriculate and a resident of Korangi area in Karachi, was arrested after the ward’s staff informed the police.

“When we conducted the raid Ayesha, wearing white Court, was present in the ward,” Naeem told this newspaper, informing a Stesscope, Blood pressure checking machine and medicines were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to police the accused would be interrogated. “However, it’s suspected that the accused may be involved in illegal operation whereas there are also probability that the accused may belong to the group kidnapping new born babies from the hospital,” Naeem told.

The official told that during interrogation it emerged that the fake doctor has not obtained any lady health worker course,” she said. Naeem said the accused has been handed over to women police station where a case has been registered against her.

When contacted Women’s Police Station SHO Syeda Ghazala Perveen told The Frontier Post the accused had been working at JPMC’s gynecology ward for the past one year.

The SHO said the suspect was arrested after she “failed to provide satisfactory answers” during police interrogation at the hospital.

It is believed that the suspect targeted female patients who visited the gynaecology ward to undergo “illegal surgeries”. A case has been lodged against the accused under sections 419 and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

JPMC spokesperson Dr Seemin Jamali denied that the suspect had been working at the hospital for over a year. “Just yesterday this woman was seen at the gynecology ward and security personnel reported her after which we called the police,” Dr Jamali said.

Later in the day, the impostor was presented before a judicial magistrate and sent to jail on judicial remand till March 26.

The court said the police can interrogate the accused in jail for three days.

The suspect’s lawyer said that she was working as a doctor’s personal assistant for the past six to seven months. “She never told anyone she’s a lady doctor,” the suspect’s lawyer further defended.

