Fakhar, Rizwan guide Pakistan to victory over Ireland

DUBLIN (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan have defeated Ireland in the second T20I by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries, followed by Azam Khan’s blistering cameo helped Pakistan to defeat Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series.

The Men in Green chased down the target in the 17th over on the back of performances by Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan.

Pakistan struggled initially in the chase, losing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Babar Azam (0).

But, Rizwan and Fakhar paired up to form a gigantic partnership. Their 140-run partnership is Pakistabn’s highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 105 between Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Rizwan remained not out on 75 off 46 balls with the help of fours sixes and six fours while Fakhar hit 78 off 40, powered six fours and as many sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam took on the Ireland bowlers, smacking 30* off 10 which included a four and four maximums.

Earlier, Ireland posted 193/7 after being put into bat first by Pakistan, their highest-ever total at the Clontarf Cricket Club

Pakistan opted to field and started well with Shaheen Afridi picking the first two wickets. He dismissed Paul Stirling (16) and Andy Balbirnie (11).

But Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker recovered for Ireland with a 62-run partnership. Tector was the best batter for the home side, scoring 51 off 34 balls while Tucker made 32 off 28 balls.

Curtis Campher also chipped in with a 13-ball 22 while Gareth Delany slammed a 10-ball 28 cameo and remained not out to post Ireland’s highest-ever total at Clontarf Cricket Club.

Shaheen picked three wickets but conceded 49 runs while Mohammad Amir, in his first game of the series, finished with 1/44.

Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 33 runs while Naseem Shah picked a wicket for 36 runs.

The series finale will be held at the same venue on April 14.