Fakhar Zaman breaks Babar’s PSL batting records

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batsman Fakhar Zaman Wednesday broke the record of most runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar has scored 584 runs so far this year with an average of 53.09 and strike rate of 155.73. He has smashed 20 sixes and 53 boundaries this season as well. With at least one game in hand, Fakhar is poised to break the 600-run barrier for a single edition as well.

However, Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan is also right on his heels as he is now second with 532 runs with an impressive average of 76.

Fakhar is only the third batsman to score 500 runs in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Mohammad Rizwan is the only player who has scored 500 runs in consecutive editions of the PSL-2021 and 2022.

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) had also scored 500 plus runs in a single edition of PSL in PSL 2021 as he had scored 554 runs, a record of most runs in a single edition of the tournament broken by Fakhar.

Fakhar smashed 63 runs off 45 deliveries against Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to reach this milestone of the most runs in a single edition of PSL. Fakhar also hit three consecutive sixes to Imran Tahir in the 12th over. Overall, he hit four sixes and two boundaries in his innings

With another score of 50 plus, Fakhar has also broken Babar Azam’s record of most scores of 50 and more in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Fakhar, in this season, has scored 7 half-centuries and one century, Babar Azam last year had scored 7 scored of fifty or more in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rizwan hit his fourth successive 50+ score in this PSL edition and this was also his 7th this season, equaling the record of Babar.