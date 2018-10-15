Fakhar Zaman to replace Imam in second test against Australia

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: The hard hitting Fakhar Zaman will replace the injured Imam-ul-Haq in the second Test against Australia to be played here from Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman will be playing first Test match for the national side.

Earlier, Imam was ruled out of the second test after he injured his finger during the Dubai match. He has been advised three weeks rest following his surgery. The left-hand opener performed well in the first Test scoring 76 and 46.

Pakistan let the first test slip from the grasp drawing with Australia.

