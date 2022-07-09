Falling riverwater level worries Helmand residents

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Farmers in southern Helmand province say the water level in the main river has declined, posing a serious threat to their crops.

The water management director acknowledged the decline in the Helmand River water level, urging growers to avoid wasting the precious resource.

Abdul Ali, a farmer from Nawa district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the water level had fallen and their crops were on the verge of destruction.

Majeed Khan, a resident of the Shna village of Nawa, also complained of a water shortage and looming drought.

Mohammad Yaqob Qaem, director of water management, explained the water level in the Kajaki dam had also decreased.

Currently, the official said, farmers were being given water from Helmand River to prevent crops from being damaged.

He added determined efforts were underway to resolve the problem at the earliest possible.

