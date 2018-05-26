Famed novelist Mazhar Kaleem dies at 75 in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Renowned Urdu novelist Mazhar Kaleem passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Mazhar Kaleem was best known for his ‘Imran’ series of Urdu spy novels originally created by Ibn-e-Safi.

‘Imran Series’ was one of Urdu’s best-selling spy novels, the series revolved around Ali Imran, a secret agent who controls the Secret Service. The first book of the series, ‘Khaufnaak Imarat’, was published in October 1955.

Kaleem also served as the anchorperson of a Saraiki radio talk show from Radio Multan, Jamhoor-de-Awaz.

His funeral prayers will be offered today at 1.30pm at Multan’s Abdali Mosque.

