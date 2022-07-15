KABUL (TOLOnews): Residents of various provinces of Afghanistan who were hit by recent flooding in the country said that the aid which has been provided for them is not sufficient, and they asked the Islamic Emirate and aid agencies to provide them with more assistance.

According to the residents, Kabul should cooperate with them in rebuilding their houses.

“There are some problems in the distribution of aid and this aid is not sufficient, so the government and humanitarian organizations should decide together to provide assistance for them for a long time, and they should distribute it in such a way so that it reaches the vulnerable people,” said Nazikmir Zyarmal, an economist.

“Floods have destroyed our houses and land, please help us,” said Dawlat Khan, a flood victim in Paktia.

“Our houses have been destroyed, I don’t have the money to rebuild them,” said Mohammad Ghani, a victim in Paktika.

The affected families said that they have lost all of their belongings in the recent floods in the

country.

“We ask the aid agencies and the Islamic Emirate to provide assistance so that we can build our houses and

mosques,” Qari Maruf, a resident of Ghazni, told TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, officials of the State Ministry for Disaster Management said that they are working on a plan to address the problems of the affected families.

“The Islamic Emirate is working on a plan to rebuild the houses of those who have been affected by recent floods, and according to this plan they will provide assistance to them,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, a spokesman of the ministry.

Recent flooding has hit various provinces in Afghanistan, reportedly 70 people have died and over 90 people have been injured.

In addition, the produce from thousands of acres of land have been destroyed and more than two thousand animals have also perished.

