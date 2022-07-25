KABUL (TOLOnews): The owners of brick factories said that due to economic problems the number of families working in these factories has increased. According to them, in just three brick factories 170 families with their children are engaged in hard labor.

“There are 170 families which work to make bricks, and there are around 60 people which have come here without family, all of these families have come from Jalalabad,” Awozubillah, the owner of a brick factory told TOLOnews.

Families working at the factories said that in order to find food, their children have been kicked out of school and are busy working in the factory from morning to evening.

“I work here to provide a piece of bread for my family, though it doesn’t help that much,” said Javid, a laborer working at the factory.

Nine-year-old Emran, who left school in order to feed his family, said that two of his sisters are also working in the factory from morning till evening, and at the end of the day the total of their income is less than five hundred Afs.

“We have to work in order to provide a piece of bread for eating,” said Emran, another child laborer working in the factory.

Jan Alam, who is in charge of bringing families from Nangarhar to Kabul, said they pay 350 Afs for each family to make 1000 bricks. He added that so far he brought 70 families to the factory.

“Children of the families are bringing sand and their elders are working to make bricks,” said Alam Jan, a resident of Nangarhar.

The owners of these factories also stated that following the increase in the price of coal, the income of workers in these factories has decreased.

