Families Claim Five Men Detained, Fate Unknown

KABUL (TOLOnews) : The Islamic Emirate has detained five members of two families in Paghman district of Kabul province, relatives said on Sunday. The security officials have yet to comment.

A family in Paghman district said that four family members along with two guests were detained after a house raid by the Islamic Emirate 11 days ago. According to the family, Zabiullah, a cousin, was also detained in the same raid.

“I don’t have flour at home to make bread. They ask us now for the weapons. From where can I bring weapons?” said Bibi Amina, the mother of the five brothers who were detained by the Islamic Emirate.

According to the relatives, the family members who were arrested by the Islamic Emirate have no connection with any side.

“All of them have children. Their children are crying for their fathers. It is only my father and me now at home,” said Daud Shah, whose five brothers were arrested by the Islamic Emirate. Another family whose two members were invited to the house and were detained by the Islamic Emirate said that there is no information about their relatives.

“They arrested him without committing any crime. It has been 10 days and I don’t know their fate. No one listens to our voice. His wife is pregnant,” said Khanam Gul, Zabiullah’s mother. TOLOnews was unable to obtain a comment from the Islamic Emirate on this matter.

