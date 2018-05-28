Family Court in Lahore announce Meera is Attiqur Rehman wife

F.P.Report

LAHORE: A family court in Lahore on Monday ruled that actor Meera is the wife of Attiqur Rehman.

Announcing the judgment in a marriage suit which had been filed nine years ago by the film actress, Family Judge Babar Nadeem dismissed Meera’s petition that her nikkah to Attiqur Rehman was forged.

“The nikkahnama is not false,” the judge said while reading out an 18-page written verdict on Meera’s petition against ‘jactitation of marriage’.

The court verdict pointed out that a nikkahkhwan confirmed Meera’s nikkah to Rehman.

In July 2009, Meera had requested a family court to restrain Rehman from calling her his wife. In her petition, she had told the court that she had not solemnised the marriage.

Further, she had said the nikahnama produced by Rehman was a forgery and there was no record of it in the union council concerned.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Meera in 2015 on an application filed by Rehman.

Rehman had earlier claimed that he and Meera tied the knot on September 2, 2007.

Earlier this month, the actor announced that she is leaving the country for good and moving to the United States permanently.

