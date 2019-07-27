Family members including Shehbaz to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and four other family members on Saturday (today) will meet incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to details, Thursday is fixed for Nawaz Sharif to meet his family. However, the opposition was busy in ‘Black Day’ protests against the government on Thursday and the meeting could not be held.

The family members requested the authorities to allow them to meet Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, which was approved.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers have started gathering outside the jail to express solidarity with their supreme leader.