Family members of Sharjeel Memon seek pre-arrest bail from SHC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The family members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Sindh minister, Sharjeel Memon, have sought pre-arrest bail in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The family members including wife, mother of Sharjeel Memon, who is accused in different corruption cases including assets beyond income and money laundering, filed a petition to get pre-arrest bail from the high court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Memon and eleven others are accused in the corruption reference. The co-accused include Zeeshan, Izhar Hussain, Muhammad Sohail, Saifullah Lohar, Agha Ahsan, Shaukat Ali Thebo, Waseem Akhtar Thebo and Kamran Gul.

The corruption reference stated that the investigators have found solid evidences of financial irregularities against Sharjeel Memon, his wife and other accused persons.

The reference also stated for the presence of records which confirmed making assets beyond known sources of income by the suspects.

The accused persons are facing over Rs2.72 billion corruption charges, whereas, a reference against Memon is also under proceeding over his alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs5.75 billion, the reference stated.

Memon is accused of awarding government advertisements at exorbitant rates when he was Sindh’s information minister. A reference about Rs. 5.76 billion corruption in the information department being heard by an accountability court.

He was arrested by the accountability bureau in 2017 and remained in jail for 20 months. He is currently out of jail after the court granted him bail.