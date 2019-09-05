Family members to meet incarcerated Nawaz Sharif today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The family members and personal physician on Thursday (today) will meet the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to reports, the family members including Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim, Captain (Retd) Safdar and others will meet him at the prison.

Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan will also visit the Kot Lakhpat jail for a medical check-up, sources added.

The family members and Nawaz Sharif will have lunch together, whereas, the meeting will continue between 12:00 afternoon to 2:00 pm, jail sources told.

Earlier in June, the administration of Kot Lakhpat prison has permitted only family members to meet incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that the jail officials have suspended summary of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers seeking to meet Nawaz Sharif.

The decision was taken in view of the health condition of the PML-N Quaid as doctors advised him to talk less as a precautionary measure.