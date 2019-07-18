Family members to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Family members including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and three others, on Thursday (today) will meet the incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to reports, only relatives will visit Nawaz Sharif while no party leaders have been allowed to call on their supreme leader.

According to local news channel report, Maryam Nawaz will hold consultations with her father – Nawaz Sharif – regarding her appearance in the accountability court on Friday.

Furthermore, she will discuss the issue of judge Arshad Malik’s video with the erstwhile prime minister. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif will confer with elder brother regarding his press conference which will be held afterwards.