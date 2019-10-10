Family of IG Sindh becomes victim of street crime in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam revealed at a police community seminar today (Oct. 10) that his family including brother, nephew and mother-in-law has also been subjected to street crime in Karachi.

A workshop was organized related to police-community in a private hotel which aimed to bring the role of the police closer to the public.

Addressing the ceremony, IG Sindh said, “I also live in Karachi and my mother-in-law was robbed of her jewelry. Think what my marital life would have been like” he expressed adding that his brothers and nephews have also been robbed in Karachi.

Dr. Kaleem Imam asserted that major crimes have been controlled in the city but there are other reasons for street crime which need to be addressed as well.

He went on to say that the police do a lot of work, but still end up getting criticized. “Regarding the police, people say that we are not okay, we take bribe and we do not carry out investigation correctly”, he added.

On the other hand, he expressed that police are concerned about the people who do not cooperate, do not report, and do not testify. “I would tell the police forces to behave in such a way that people feel friendly and come closer cooperating”, he added.