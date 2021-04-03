Family of vandalized shop calls for end to anti-Asian hate

CHARLOTTE (Axios): Plaza Sundries, an Asian-owned convenience store at the Charlotte Transit Center, was vandalized this week, Axios’ Paige Hopkins and Michael Graff report.

Why it matters: The incident is the most recent to take place in Charlotte amid an uptick in crimes nationwide against members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

What happened: A man shouting, “That’s what you get! That’s what you get!” took a metal rod to the store’s soda machines and snack shelves, according to a post from the owner’s daughter-in-law.

The firm that provides security for CATS properties arrested 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with a felony (robbery with a dangerous weapon) and several misdemeanors (resisting public officer, injury to personal property, disorderly conduct and communicating threats).

The incident prompted a plea from the family to stop hate crimes against Asian small businesses.

“They just woke up and went to work — like every other day. What exactly was it they ‘did’ to deserve this? They work 13-15 hours a day, 7 days a week. They work every single day, even on Christmas. They say holidays are when people need them to be open the most.”

— Grace Sung, via a GoFundMe post

Zoom out: The rampage, caught in a minute-long YouTube video, occurred in the heart of Uptown, just days after a rally to end anti-Asian hate crimes took place blocks away. There have been nationwide calls to stop such crimes since the Atlanta spa shootings last month.

Racism toward Asians rose in the past year as people blamed Asian Americans for the coronavirus, which was first detected in China, Axios has reported.

Overall, hate crimes in the U.S. reached their highest level in more than a decade in 2020, AP reported.

