Family of war victims in Kunar seek compensation from US

KABUL (Tolo News): A family in the Watapour district of Kunar province who lost 14 members in a drone strike eight years ago is now seeking compensation from the United States. “The benefit of the foreigners for us is that my brother, my nephew, my mother, my sister, my niece and 14 members of my family died when they came,” said Safir Khan, a member of the deceased family.

Family members claim that US forces took their wounded six-year-old daughter with them after the attack, and they have no information about her fate.

“We raised our voices, but no one heard us,” said Safir Khan, a member of the family. “These children do not have a father and do not have a supporter,” said Hassan Khan, a relative of the family.

“When I look at other fathers that buy boots and other things for their children, I really get upset looking at them,” said Shakila, the daughter of a victim. According to a family member of the victims, the airstrike on the family occurred while they were riding in a car and coming to their village from Asadabad, the center of Kunar. Based on the United Nations official figures, over 19,000 civilians were killed and more than 35,000 were injured in fighting over the past 13 years.

Related