Fan throws phone at Diljit Dosanjh during concert, singer reacts with kind gesture

(Web Desk): In a video that has since gone viral, Diljit was performing when the phone struck him.

Instead of expressing annoyance, he smiled, picked up the device, and addressed the fan, saying, “Take care of your phone, paji (brother). Don’t ruin the moment please. I love you brother, but why are you breaking your phone behind this?”

Instead of reacting negatively, Diljit’s response was both gracious and memorable, reinforcing why his fans so cherish him.

He later reassured the audience that the atmosphere was slightly disrupted but assured them he would restart his performance.

Surprisingly, he gifted his jacket to the fan, advising them against such behaviour. “Your phone will only get spoilt. Nothing will happen to me. So don’t do this,” he added.

Diljit’s positive response to the incident has resonated widely, showcasing his down-to-earth nature and ability to handle unexpected situations gracefully.

Diljit Dosanjh is celebrated as one of India’s most beloved actor-singers.

He began his journey in the Punjabi music scene and has since achieved remarkable fame thanks to his acting talent, impressive vocals, distinctive style, and engaging personality.

Diljit’s recent role in Amar Singh Chamkila has received considerable praise on the professional front. With exciting projects on the horizon, including Border 2 and a sequel to No Entry, his star power continues to ascend

Diljit consistently achieves new career milestones, drawing large crowds to his concerts on some of the world’s biggest stages.