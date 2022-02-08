Fancy food show returns to Vegas for first time in nearly 50 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nowadays, there’s a trade show for everything! The “Fancy Food Show,” normally held in San Francisco, is back in Las Vegas in person for the first time in almost 50 years.

From sweet to savory, the show with almost 800 exhibitors has something for everyone.

The show is a place where big dreams turn into a reality for a lot of young businesses trying to make it into the big leagues.

For many of these small companies, this is the first time attending a trade show after launching their company in the middle of the pandemic. It’s giving businesses like Angela’s Dominican Cakes, a Latina-owned family business from New York, the opportunity to grow.

According to exhibitors, comfort foods took off in popularity as more people stayed home. But when it comes to trends, people are becoming more concerned about food waste and sustainability.

“There’s a cream cheese spread made out of sunflower seeds, because it’s a sustainable crop to grow,” said Denise Purcell with the Specialty Food Association. “There’s a vegan cheese made out of carrots rather than nuts because that’s also a sustainable crop, it takes less water to grow.”

Not all of the food at the show is consumed, however, and everything left over will be donated to Three Square Food Bank.