‘Fanney Khan’ fails to earns money at the box-office

MUMBAI: Bringing together superstars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Fanney Khan has the strongest star cast amongst the new releases this weekend. While the film may have a strong credit roll, it faced a rather slow start at the box-office. Earning a total of only INR 2.14 crores on its opening day, Fanney Khan failed to deliver despite the hype it got before its release.

Bringing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor together after 18 years, Fanney Khan is the story of struggle and believing in your dreams. The film takes a dig at reality shows and elaborates a father-daughter relation at the prime of their life. With such a feel-good story to tell and the ensemble cast, here’s hoping the film picks up in the coming days.

