Fans found guilty of hate crimes against Vinicius Jr

MADRID (Agencies): Four people have been handed suspended jail sentences after being found guilty of committing hate crimes against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The quartet were found guilty of hanging an inflatable effigy of Vinicius Jr over a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground in January 2023, shortly before Atletico Madrid’s Copa Del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

A banner above the effigy read: “Madrid hates Real”.

Three of the group were sentenced to 14 months in prison, while one was given a 22-month sentence for distributing images of the act online.

However, the sentences have been suspended after all four signed a letter of apology to the Brazil international, Madrid, La Liga and the Spanish football federation (Rfef).

The sentence included a restraining order preventing the quartet from coming within 1km of Vinicius, his home or Real Madrid’s training ground, as well as a blanket ban on attending La Liga or Spain national team matches.

According to Real Madrid, 14 people have now been convicted of racist attacks against the club’s players.

“This criminal conviction comes in addition to the several already handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid players at the stadiums in Valladolid, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca and Madrid,” the club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid have joined its player in prosecuting this case, and in many others currently underway, and will continue to work to protect the values of our club and to eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport.”

Vinicius Jr has regularly been the victim of racial abuse since joining Real Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo.

The Brazilian, who has made 316 appearances for the club, was subject to racist chanting by Atletico fans during a La Liga match in September 2022.

The 24-year-old was targeted again later that month during a match against Real Valladolid, with five people later being handed suspended prison sentences.

In December 2022 – one month before the effigy was put up – Vinicius urged La Liga to act on banning those found guilty of racist chanting from attending matches.