Fans praise Salman Khan’s fitness as actor climbs tree to collect berries

(Web Desk) : Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared some visuals from his off-screen life. He shared a video of himself climbing a tree and collecting berries.

He was last seen in Sikandar which did not do the box office business as expected. He is climbing a Mulberry tree at his farmhouse and is gathering some fresh berries. A man waits below with a sheet to catch them.

The Wanted actor added the song ‘Hum Aapke Bina’ from his latest movie. He captioned the post: ‘Berry good for u’.

His fitness and flexibility attracted the praise from netizens and fans who praised the actor for continuing his peak physical shape.

One user wrote: “Who said this man is 59 years old? He’s a fitness icon.” Another commented, “Age just a number. Tiger is still strong.”

Some fans used the moment to defend the actor against recent criticism. “Let’s see how many can do this at 60,” one post adds. “So many give gyaan on fitness, but this is real strength.”

Salman Khan, who turned 59 in December, has long been known for his dedication to fitness. His action-packed roles and disciplined lifestyle have cemented his status as a fitness icon in the Indian film industry.