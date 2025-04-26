Fans react angrily as Sony TV confirms ACP Pradyuman’s death in CID

(Web Desk): The confirmation of ACP Pradyuman’s death in the popular Indian television show CID has sent shockwaves through its fanbase, sparking outrage across social media platforms.

The character, portrayed by veteran actor Shivaji Satam since 1998, was killed off in a recent episode, with the news confirmed by Sony TV in a social media post late on Saturday.

In the episode, ACP Pradyuman’s character was reportedly killed in an explosion during a tense encounter with the criminal Barboza, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The death was not directly shown, leaving fans uncertain of whether the iconic police officer had truly met his end. However, the post shared by Sony TV made the announcement official, marking the end of an era in Indian television.

The post featured an image of ACP Pradyuman with the message, “In loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten,” and the text: “End of an era. ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025).”

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of emotions from long-time viewers, many of whom have grown up with the show.

One fan lamented, “It’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. With this heartless move, you didn’t just end a character, you buried a legacy.”

Photo: ScreenGrab

The character of ACP Pradyuman, known for his strong leadership, sharp mind, and unforgettable catchphrase “Kuch to gadbad hai,” has been a staple of CID for over two decades, making him a household name. The show, which first aired in 1998, has become one of the longest-running and most beloved crime thrillers in Indian television history.

While many fans are upset about the abrupt and unceremonious departure of their favourite character, others are questioning whether this is truly the end for ACP Pradyuman.

The final moments of the character were shrouded in uncertainty, with the death not explicitly shown on screen, leaving room for speculation. “This nonsense… ACP Pradyuman is alive and will return,” one fan insisted in denial.

Shivaji Satam, who has portrayed ACP Pradyuman for 27 years, spoke out about the news, telling Bombay Times that he was unaware of the character’s demise. “I have no clue about this. I’ve taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead for the show. If my track is over, I’m okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not,” Satam said. He added that he was currently on holiday and had not been informed about future shooting plans for CID.

While the news of ACP Pradyuman’s death has sparked disappointment among fans, there is still a sense of hope that the character may return.