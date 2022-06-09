Farah Gogi will be held accountable first: Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night for the economic development of the country and the law enforcement institutions were with him.

She assailed Pakistan Tehreen-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying that Nawaz Sharif gave Imran Khan a loadshedding free Pakistan in 2018.

“Nawaz Sharif had reduced loadshedding to zero. The government of Imran Khan was so incompetent that it could not even run the already established factories,” she flayed. “Where did the so-called extra electricity generated by Imran Khan go?” she questioned. The PML-N vice president said that the government was aware of the people’s suffering, adding that the duration of loadshedding would be reduced further. “We are trying to end the destruction caused by Imran Khan in four years,” she maintained. “We have good intentions. We will work hard. God willing! We will take the country towards betterment,” she added.

“In June-July, at least 5,000 megawatts of electricity will be added to the power system,” she declared. She again directed her criticism at PTI chief Imran Khan and said: “Your own people say Imran Khan is a crazy person. The allies of the PTI admit that Imran Khan laid landmines for the next government.”

She also addressed the media and said, “Criticism should be against the one who brought disaster to the country.” Commenting on the rise in petrol prices, she said: “If petrol becomes

expensive, we are also paying Rs2,000 per month to the people.” She castigated that Imran Khan’s incompetence plunged the country into darkness, adding: “Difficulties will come in our way, but we face the difficulties head-on and give relief to the people.” She also declared that Farah Gogi would be held accountable first.

“We have come with the intention of public service. We will solve public problems,” Maryam said, adding that Imran Khan deliberately destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

She also flayed that Imran Khan spoiled relations of Pakistan with friendly countries.

She said that the prime minister’s statement of selling own clothes to provide cheap flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ridiculed.

“But, this promise of the prime minister has been fulfilled within days. Today, cheap flour is being provided to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the prime minister at a time when the chief minister of the province is busy serving Imran Khan.”

The PML-N vice president also expressed her grief over the demise of Dr

Aamir Liaquat. She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant forgiveness to

Aamir Liaquat and elevate his ranks in the afterlife.