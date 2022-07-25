Farah province calls for more teachers

FARAH (TOLOnews): Recently Farah hired close to 500 teachers for schools in the province but the education department in Farah says the provincial districts and center still face a lack a shortage.

Officials at the education department say they need 1,000 more male and female teachers in the districts as well as in the center.

The chief of the education department of Farah asked the Ministry of Education to meet the province’s need for teachers.

“If the Ministry of Education sent us one thousand teachers our problem will be solved, we face a lack of teachers in the center of the province but in districts we face a severe lack of teachers,” said Akhter Mohammad Zayeem, chief of education in Farah.

Residents of Farah called on the relevant organizations to meet these challenges so schools do not close.

“The Ministry of Education must try to hire new and intelligent teachers, especially in those districts that face a lack of teachers,” said Ashraf, a resident of Farah.

On the other hand, some cultural activists of Farah say that the government must solve the problem in other ways.

“They must pay more to teachers and give them overtime, so teachers teach two or three times in a day for students, so our next generation does not remain illiterate,” said Abdul Rahman Zhawandi, cultural activist.

Now in Farah province 357 schools are active, say officials.

