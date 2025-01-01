FARC guerrilla dissidents deny being behind senator’s attack in Colombia

BOGOTA (Reuters): The main dissident faction of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group denied any responsibility for the attack against Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, in a statement on Friday.

The government of President Gustavo Petro had said that FARC could have been involved in the attack against the senator and potential presidential candidate, who remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit after being shot in Bogota on Saturday.

“The units of the FARC-EP did not plan, order, or execute any action against the politician in question,” the armed group said in a statement.

The 39-year-old was attacked over the weekend by a 15-year-old, currently detained, who shot him with a pistol during a political meeting in western Bogotá.

The clinic where he is being treated reported on Friday that his condition continues to be critical.

Uribe received two shots to the head and one to the left leg, according to the Attorney General’s Office.