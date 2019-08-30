Farhan Akhtar starts shooting for Toofan

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar without a doubt is one of the finest actors around. No matter what character he plays, he gives it his complete determination and commitment which reflects on the big screen. After delivering a stunning performance in 2013 with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan is set to reunite with the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Toofan.

Farhan has started shooting for the project today. Farhan will be playing the role of a boxer in Toofan. Farhan took to Instagram to share the picture of Toofan’s clipboard, announcing the shooting of the film.

Many celebrities congratulated him on his new venture in the comments section of the post. Just like for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan will be working on his body and strength for the project. The actor has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from his workout and boxing sessions on the social media which has got fans even more excited. Paresh Rawal will play the role of Farhan’s coach in the film.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)