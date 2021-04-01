Farishta’s father threatened for suicide of whole family

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Father of late Farishta Gul threatened for suicide by whole family if justice was not served by the government and the courts. It was said by the exhausted Nabi Gul, father of 10 years old Farishta Gul raped and murdered by unknown murderers two years ago in Islamabad, during a news conference in here on Thursday.

10 years hold Farishta Gul was kidnaped on May 15, 2019, when she went out of home for playing outside of her home and went missing until her dead body was found on May 19, 2019. Nabi Gul told the media men that he and his family has been wondering in the corridors of justice and power over the past two years, but they did not get justice from anywhere. The people sitting in the chair of justice are only uttered few words of sympathy instead of working to served justice. The disenchanted Nabi Gul said that he had spent all his livelihood during his struggle for justice but the justice providers including Courts, Police and lawyers all treated them unfairly. He claimed that only powerful can buy justice in our society otherwise, it is not possible for any one to get justice from Country’s system.

Nabi Gul told the media men that Police has arrested the accused, but the justice is still impending, and he became disappointed from the courts.

According to him, Inspector General Islamabad promised him to served justice but all that was only wordy promises practically no one did not do any thing for him. Nabi Gul and his family appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, IG Islamabad to look into matters and help them get justice for their innocent daughter Farishta Gul, otherwise the whole family would force to get suicide and the government would be responsible for all that.