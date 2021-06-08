Farmers appreciate PM’s Imran intervention

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday appreciated by the farmers for his intervention, which led to the passage of Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Act 2021 by the Punjab Assembly, giving a direct benefit of Rs 80 to 90 billion to sugarcane growers in the province.

Representatives of the farmers in an interactive session with the prime minister held here at the PM House were wholeheartedly appreciative of the leadership of Imran Khan by saying that no government or leader in the past took so much pain to protect the interests of the growers.

The prime minister describing agriculture sector as one of the major contributors in economic growth expressed his government’s commitment to protect the country’s growers from the exploitation of cartels and mafias.

“As there is a difference between profits and profiteering, the government will protect you from the exploitation of cartels and mafias,” Imran Khan assured the representative of farmers.

The prime minister expressed his belief that the country’s socio-economic progress was linked with enhanced development of agriculture and industrial sectors. He, however, added that as per the law of Allah Almighty, the nations which did not follow the rule of law and justice could not progress.

The prime minister in that respect also referred to a saying of Hazrat Ali (RA) that the rule of infidelity can survive but not a system of injustice.

He further said that despite raise in sugar prices, growers of sugarcane in the past did not even get the support price due to cartelization of industry, which sold the commodity at higher rates and did not pay due taxes.

The prime minister said his 25 years of struggle has been against the corruption and corrupt rulers, adding, it was unfortunate that the rulers in developing countries or the third world indulged in corruption and stashed the peoples’ resources abroad.

“When people come in politics and power for corruption, then the country cannot achieve development,” he remarked.

The prime minister mentioned the investigation initiated by the present government against sugar mafia through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and said they even started threatening FIA of further increasing the price of sugar. He said as the country would progress with the development and promotion agriculture sector, the present government ensured the payment of support price to the growers of all commodities.

The prime minister said it was due to the government’s policies that except cotton, the country achieved record production of various crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane this year, bringing prosperity in rural areas.

He assured the farmers that the government would take all measures for the development and promotion of agriculture sector including its modernization with the cooperation of China.